International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 146,508 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 325,104 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 39.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 370,525 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 370,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,139,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 184,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.6% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 176,607 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,219 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.35. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of ($114.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 119.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,957.38. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,234 shares of company stock worth $2,364,022. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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