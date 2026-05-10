International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in IonQ were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IonQ by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company's stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in IonQ by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company's stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in IonQ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company's stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in IonQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

Get IonQ alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ posted record Q1 revenue of $64.7 million, up sharply year over year, and lifted its 2026 revenue forecast, reinforcing the view that commercial demand for its quantum platform is accelerating. IonQ Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IonQ posted record Q1 revenue of $64.7 million, up sharply year over year, and lifted its 2026 revenue forecast, reinforcing the view that commercial demand for its quantum platform is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: SkyWater Technology stockholders approved the merger agreement with IonQ, removing a key hurdle for the deal and potentially expanding IonQ’s semiconductor and manufacturing capabilities. SkyWater Technology Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with IonQ

SkyWater Technology stockholders approved the merger agreement with IonQ, removing a key hurdle for the deal and potentially expanding IonQ’s semiconductor and manufacturing capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are still pointing to meaningful upside in the quantum-semiconductor space, with one Zacks piece arguing IonQ could gain alongside peers as investor interest in the theme heats up. Why ASX and IONQ May Gain 15%+ in the Quantum-Semiconductor Space

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on IonQ in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Stock Up 3.5%

IonQ stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.28 and a beta of 3.05. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $84.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,354 shares of company stock worth $504,428 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here