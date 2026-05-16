International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Holdings Raised by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,619 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 102,877 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $191,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5%

International Business Machines stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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