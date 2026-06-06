International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Position Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,134 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,651 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.6% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $66,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $285.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $267.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.94. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings.

Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. IBM and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale AI with Human Expertise and AI‑Powered Delivery

IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. IBM Stock’s $10 Billion Quantum Catalyst Is Here

Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. Positive Sentiment: Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside.

Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside. Neutral Sentiment: IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst.

IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Former cyber executive turned whistleblower accuses IBM of covering up several data breaches

A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Negative Sentiment: Another report repeated allegations that IBM and AT&T concealed foreign hacks, which could weigh on investor sentiment if the claims gain traction.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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