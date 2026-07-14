International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Position Trimmed by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,802 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after acquiring an additional 211,040 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,101,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $290.46 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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