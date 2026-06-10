International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919,493 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 310,047 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.42% of International Business Machines worth $1,160,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $277.22 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $248.08 and its 200-day moving average is $270.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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