International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $49,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.1% in the first quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 688,918 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 24,139.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $109,280,000 after buying an additional 448,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenora Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kenora Financial LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $271.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $255.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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