International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,813 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in International Business Machines by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,234,000 after purchasing an additional 211,040 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $3,317,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $290.46 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $273.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $264.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here