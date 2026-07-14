International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,052 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $290.46 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $264.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.82. The company has a market capitalization of $273.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.28.

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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