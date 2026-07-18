International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $375.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $212.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time.

IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes.

Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning.

IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift.

Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure.

IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock.

Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more cautious, with some estimate reductions and technical warnings reinforcing bearish momentum.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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