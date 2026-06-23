International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.17. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, bringing frontier AI into security operations to help enterprises respond to machine-speed cyber threats. The move strengthens IBM’s AI story and could support future software and services demand. Reuters: IBM partners with OpenAI on enterprise security AI

IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, bringing frontier AI into security operations to help enterprises respond to machine-speed cyber threats. The move strengthens IBM’s AI story and could support future software and services demand. Positive Sentiment: IBM also highlighted that its “client zero” AI and automation initiative helped save $4.5 billion over three years, showing that its own internal use of AI is improving efficiency and profitability. Yahoo Finance: How IBM Saved $4.5 Billion Using AI

IBM also highlighted that its “client zero” AI and automation initiative helped save $4.5 billion over three years, showing that its own internal use of AI is improving efficiency and profitability. Positive Sentiment: IBM and Wimbledon unveiled new AI-powered fan experiences and modernized digital platforms for The Championships 2026, adding another visible example of IBM’s watsonx capabilities and enterprise AI product momentum. Yahoo Finance: Wimbledon and IBM Introduce New AI-Powered Fan Experiences

IBM and Wimbledon unveiled new AI-powered fan experiences and modernized digital platforms for The Championships 2026, adding another visible example of IBM’s watsonx capabilities and enterprise AI product momentum. Neutral Sentiment: IBM saw unusually large options activity, with call buying more than doubling normal volume, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside, though this is not a fundamental catalyst by itself.

IBM saw unusually large options activity, with call buying more than doubling normal volume, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside, though this is not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles today framed IBM as an “AI value story” and noted growing attention around its AI and quantum computing efforts, which may be helping sentiment but do not change near-term earnings directly.

Several articles today framed IBM as an “AI value story” and noted growing attention around its AI and quantum computing efforts, which may be helping sentiment but do not change near-term earnings directly. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks report said IBM gained even as the broader market dipped, indicating the stock is attracting buyer interest on its own news flow rather than just moving with the sector. Zacks: IBM Gains As Market Dips

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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