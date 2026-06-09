International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stake Reduced by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,790 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 5.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after purchasing an additional 211,040 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $280.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here