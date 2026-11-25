FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1,777.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,136 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friday Financial grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Friday Financial now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Recent International Business Machines Headlines

Investors following IBM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: An industry analysis identified IBM as a leader in smart ports, a potential endorsement of its role in technology-driven infrastructure. The article provides no further detail on contracts or revenue impact, so the significance to IBM’s near-term financials is unclear. International Business Machines (IBM) Emerges As A Smart Ports Leader In New Industry Analysis

An industry analysis identified IBM as a leader in smart ports, a potential endorsement of its role in technology-driven infrastructure. The article provides no further detail on contracts or revenue impact, so the significance to IBM’s near-term financials is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Several market reports forecast growth in clustering, integration, privacy-compliance and workflow software, and list IBM among the vendors in those markets. These are broad industry forecasts—not announcements of IBM wins or increased revenue. Global Clustering Software Market Report 2026

Several market reports forecast growth in clustering, integration, privacy-compliance and workflow software, and list IBM among the vendors in those markets. These are broad industry forecasts—not announcements of IBM wins or increased revenue. Negative Sentiment: A retrospective article says IBM holders were down 21.3% over the past year, including dividends, and revisits assumptions supporting a premium valuation based on hybrid cloud, generative AI and quantum computing. This highlights concerns about whether those growth opportunities have justified investor expectations, but is not a new earnings or guidance update. What IBM Holders Got Wrong Before The Slide

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $236.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology company that provides software, consulting, infrastructure and related services to businesses and public-sector organizations. Its offerings include hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence solutions, enterprise software, IT consulting, and systems such as IBM Z mainframes and Power servers. IBM also develops technologies in areas including data management, automation, cybersecurity and quantum computing. Its consulting teams help clients design, build and manage technology systems and business processes.

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