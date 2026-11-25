Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,929 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,586,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,214,868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,782,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $1,874,733,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,549,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,841,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283,395 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Investors following IBM have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: An industry analysis identified IBM as a leader in smart ports, a potential endorsement of its role in technology-driven infrastructure. The article provides no further detail on contracts or revenue impact, so the significance to IBM’s near-term financials is unclear. International Business Machines (IBM) Emerges As A Smart Ports Leader In New Industry Analysis

An industry analysis identified IBM as a leader in smart ports, a potential endorsement of its role in technology-driven infrastructure. The article provides no further detail on contracts or revenue impact, so the significance to IBM’s near-term financials is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Several market reports forecast growth in clustering, integration, privacy-compliance and workflow software, and list IBM among the vendors in those markets. These are broad industry forecasts—not announcements of IBM wins or increased revenue. Global Clustering Software Market Report 2026

Several market reports forecast growth in clustering, integration, privacy-compliance and workflow software, and list IBM among the vendors in those markets. These are broad industry forecasts—not announcements of IBM wins or increased revenue. Negative Sentiment: A retrospective article says IBM holders were down 21.3% over the past year, including dividends, and revisits assumptions supporting a premium valuation based on hybrid cloud, generative AI and quantum computing. This highlights concerns about whether those growth opportunities have justified investor expectations, but is not a new earnings or guidance update. What IBM Holders Got Wrong Before The Slide

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.19 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $236.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Yorkville Ives began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $247.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology company that provides software, consulting, infrastructure and related services to businesses and public-sector organizations. Its offerings include hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence solutions, enterprise software, IT consulting, and systems such as IBM Z mainframes and Power servers. IBM also develops technologies in areas including data management, automation, cybersecurity and quantum computing. Its consulting teams help clients design, build and manage technology systems and business processes.

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