International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,132 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $278.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $206.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $263.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.42. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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