Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,390 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harborfront Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 114.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $243.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.82 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about IBM:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $276 price target , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Wedbush rating details

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Positive Sentiment: IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. IBM and Microsoft expand Azure integration

IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: IBM has also held up better than some AI-cloud stocks amid a sector selloff. A shift toward relatively established technology companies may be helping, but this is a market-based explanation rather than a confirmed IBM-specific catalyst. AI cloud selloff and IBM

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $236.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

See Also

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