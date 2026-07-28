International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 884.1% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 894 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. International Flavors & Fragrances's payout ratio is currently 48.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.16.

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Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,312,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at $199,273,184.40. This represents a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Further Reading

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