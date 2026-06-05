International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Stake Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 291.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 324,491 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $29,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,972,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,275,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,133,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,915,936,000 after buying an additional 252,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,971,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $679,460,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $595,166,000 after buying an additional 1,904,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,167,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $441,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:IFF opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $84.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.49.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 260,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.28 per share, with a total value of $19,312,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,682,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $199,273,184.40. This trade represents a 10.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 415,500 shares of company stock worth $30,276,875. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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