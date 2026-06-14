International Paper Company $IP Position Increased by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 154.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,794 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in International Paper were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 100.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 20.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 280.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, Director Scott Tozier purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,782.50. The trade was a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.11 on Friday. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. International Paper's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. International Paper's dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Paper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Paper from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.73.

View Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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