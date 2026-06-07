International Paper Company $IP Stake Boosted by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,220 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,496 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.15% of International Paper worth $31,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in International Paper by 51.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,990,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,272,966,000 after buying an additional 16,622,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $250,093,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,330,790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,520,945,000 after buying an additional 3,768,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,121,170 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $423,222,000 after buying an additional 960,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in International Paper by 19.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,039,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 809,727 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, Director Scott Tozier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,782.50. This trade represents a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,060.36. This trade represents a 102.66% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 36,092 shares of company stock worth $1,313,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Paper from $51.80 to $50.70 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. International Paper Company has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $56.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. International Paper's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. International Paper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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