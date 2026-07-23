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International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. $THM Shares Purchased by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
International Tower Hill Mines logo with Basic Materials background
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Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM - Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,650,432 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,202,014 shares during the quarter. International Tower Hill Mines comprises 2.8% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 6.76% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $40,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electrum Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,539 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 1,238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 202,922 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $559.90 million, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

About International Tower Hill Mines

(Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE American: THM) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Livengood gold project in Alaska, United States. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company’s primary business activity is the exploration, permitting and feasibility study of the Livengood deposit, which hosts a large-scale, low‐sulfidation gold system. Through systematic drilling programs and resource modeling, International Tower Hill Mines aims to define and expand gold resources while advancing environmental and engineering studies toward a potential mining operation.

The Livengood project, situated approximately 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska, has been the focal point of International Tower Hill Mines’ efforts since acquiring the property in 2011.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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