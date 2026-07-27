International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. $THM Stock Holdings Raised by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM - Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,573,038 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,333,650 shares during the quarter. International Tower Hill Mines accounts for about 7.4% of Paulson & CO. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 38.14% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $229,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THM. Ketron Financial purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 97.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 59,074 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THM opened at $2.04 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

International Tower Hill Mines Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE American: THM) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Livengood gold project in Alaska, United States. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company’s primary business activity is the exploration, permitting and feasibility study of the Livengood deposit, which hosts a large-scale, low‐sulfidation gold system. Through systematic drilling programs and resource modeling, International Tower Hill Mines aims to define and expand gold resources while advancing environmental and engineering studies toward a potential mining operation.

The Livengood project, situated approximately 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska, has been the focal point of International Tower Hill Mines’ efforts since acquiring the property in 2011.

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