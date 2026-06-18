Interval Partners LP Buys 81,482 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 81,482 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.09% of Unum Group worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $93.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.83.

View Our Latest Report on UNM

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Further Reading

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