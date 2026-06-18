Interval Partners LP Has $23.88 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Interval Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,522 shares of the food distribution company's stock after selling 215,805 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 440.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.49%.The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,825. This represents a 17.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Brent King sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $641,655.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,647,300. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $2,741,865 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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