Interval Partners LP Has $54.14 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) by 340.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 335,893 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises 1.0% of Interval Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Interval Partners LP owned 0.98% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $54,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,417,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,756,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,763,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,140,000 after purchasing an additional 436,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,824,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $63,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,762.84. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.10.

Read Our Latest Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

See Also

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