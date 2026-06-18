Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 923,876 Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 923,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,632,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Flagstar Bank, National Association at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 310.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,187,000 after buying an additional 2,894,424 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 134.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 155,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 88,890 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 268.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 252,053 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 148,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 74,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 118.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,118,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,023,000 after buying an additional 1,690,435 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FLG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLG

Flagstar Bank, National Association Price Performance

Shares of FLG opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.02. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.74 million. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Bank, National Association's dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Free Report).

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