Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,753 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $58,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,417,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 5,491 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 142,523 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Intuit in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $739.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.06.

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Intuit Trading Up 1.6%

INTU opened at $393.25 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.11 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Article Title

Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Article Title

Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Article Title

Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Neutral Sentiment: Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Article Title

Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Article Title

Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Negative Sentiment: Downdraft / shorting debate remains — Some commentary highlights Intuit as a potential short candidate alongside other pressured software names this year, noting the stock is still down materially YTD and faces valuation scrutiny if growth cools. That keeps a portion of flows biased to the downside. Article Title

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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