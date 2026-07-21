Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,804 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Intuit were worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $1,833,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 267 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research dropped their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $486.42.

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Intuit Trading Up 0.9%

INTU opened at $293.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $301.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued fresh reminders about the pending class action and September 8 lead plaintiff deadline, highlighting ongoing litigation risk for Intuit investors. Article Title

Several law firms issued fresh reminders about the pending class action and September 8 lead plaintiff deadline, highlighting ongoing litigation risk for Intuit investors. Negative Sentiment: New notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, and BFA Law reinforce that a securities fraud lawsuit has already been filed against Intuit. Article Title

New notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, and BFA Law reinforce that a securities fraud lawsuit has already been filed against Intuit. Negative Sentiment: One report says Intuit was accused of misrepresentations about pricing issues, adding to the legal overhang that may pressure the stock. Article Title

One report says Intuit was accused of misrepresentations about pricing issues, adding to the legal overhang that may pressure the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted TurboTax Live is performing well, while Intuit also plans to revamp DIY tax products with simpler offerings, better pricing, and expanded financial services to regain cost-conscious filers. Article Title

Analyst commentary noted TurboTax Live is performing well, while Intuit also plans to revamp DIY tax products with simpler offerings, better pricing, and expanded financial services to regain cost-conscious filers. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna cut its price target on Intuit to $427 from $550 but kept a positive rating, which signals some caution but still implies upside from current levels.

Susquehanna cut its price target on Intuit to $427 from $550 but kept a positive rating, which signals some caution but still implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles framed the recent decline in Intuit (INTU) as potentially overdone, suggesting some investors see the pullback as a buying opportunity. Article Title

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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