Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 277.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,016 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the software maker's stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $2,970,000. Unisphere Establishment raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,810,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $782,608,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,615 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $296.33 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Article Title

Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Article Title

The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Article Title

Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuits and deadline reminders around the September 8 lead-plaintiff date keep the litigation overhang in focus, adding uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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