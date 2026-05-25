Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,534 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Intuit were worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $50,905,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,168 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit

Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to improving customer spending and “flywheel” benefits from broader adoption across Intuit’s product suite, which supports the AI and platform expansion narrative. Intuit customers spending more as it improves experiences across brands

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $319.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.36 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.29.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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