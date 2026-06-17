Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers.

Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Article Title

Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder-law investigations were announced, creating additional overhang and reinforcing investor concern that the stock’s recent decline may attract further legal claims. Article Title Article Title

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.01 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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