Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,136 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit continues to highlight solid underlying business trends, including roughly 10%+ revenue growth and management commentary from recent conference appearances that can help reassure investors about the company’s long-term fundamentals.

Intuit continues to highlight solid underlying business trends, including roughly 10%+ revenue growth and management commentary from recent conference appearances that can help reassure investors about the company’s long-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage still frames Intuit as a growth stock, and some analysts/investors point to share repurchases, dividend increases, and strength in key segments like tax and payments as signs of ongoing cash generation and confidence in the business.

Recent coverage still frames Intuit as a growth stock, and some analysts/investors point to share repurchases, dividend increases, and strength in key segments like tax and payments as signs of ongoing cash generation and confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple conference transcript posts from the Mizuho Technology Conference and Nasdaq & Jefferies investor conference likely kept Intuit in focus, but these appear to be informational rather than new catalysts.

Multiple conference transcript posts from the Mizuho Technology Conference and Nasdaq & Jefferies investor conference likely kept Intuit in focus, but these appear to be informational rather than new catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch-style relative-performance and benchmarking pieces suggest INTU has been lagging peers, but these articles mainly reflect comparison-based weakness rather than a company-specific shock.

MarketWatch-style relative-performance and benchmarking pieces suggest INTU has been lagging peers, but these articles mainly reflect comparison-based weakness rather than a company-specific shock. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, so it does not appear to be a major driver of the stock move.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, so it does not appear to be a major driver of the stock move. Negative Sentiment: The biggest pressure point is a wave of securities-fraud and investor-investigation headlines tied to alleged pricing issues around TurboTax and the post-earnings selloff, which can weigh on sentiment and raise litigation overhang concerns. Article Title

The biggest pressure point is a wave of securities-fraud and investor-investigation headlines tied to alleged pricing issues around TurboTax and the post-earnings selloff, which can weigh on sentiment and raise litigation overhang concerns. Negative Sentiment: Additional law-firm investigations from Pomerantz, KSF, and BFA reinforce the same legal-risk narrative, which can keep INTU under pressure even if fundamentals remain intact. Article Title

Additional law-firm investigations from Pomerantz, KSF, and BFA reinforce the same legal-risk narrative, which can keep INTU under pressure even if fundamentals remain intact. Negative Sentiment: Articles noting Intuit as one of the worst performers in the Nasdaq 100 this year may be fueling momentum selling and “bad news is bad news” trading behavior.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Northcoast Research dropped their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Down 3.8%

INTU opened at $293.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $372.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.60. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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