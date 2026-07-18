Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,858 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 19,487 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $291.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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