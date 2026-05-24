Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,391 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 44,841 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Intuit worth $293,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 15.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker's stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit

Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to improving customer spending and “flywheel” benefits from broader adoption across Intuit’s product suite, which supports the AI and platform expansion narrative. Intuit customers spending more as it improves experiences across brands

Intuit Trading Up 4.2%

INTU opened at $319.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.36 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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