Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 119.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,618 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $37,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $267.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is $338.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $498.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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