Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 279.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,828 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $422.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.68 and a one year high of $603.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $447.24 and its 200-day moving average is $501.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $782,321.13. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $3,224,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

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