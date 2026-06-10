Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,449,491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,856,987,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889,439 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,739,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after acquiring an additional 739,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,735,334. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,708 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $426.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.68 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $445.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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