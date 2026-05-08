Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock worth $2,907,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ISRG opened at $453.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.84 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $472.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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