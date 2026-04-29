Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,491 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $581.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,362. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $466.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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