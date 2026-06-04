Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 35,020 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $201,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $3,224,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated its Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which helps support the case that Wall Street still sees upside in the company’s robotic surgery franchise. Article Title

Piper Sandler reiterated its rating on Intuitive Surgical, which helps support the case that Wall Street still sees upside in the company’s robotic surgery franchise. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted Intuitive Surgical’s AI-driven digital roadmap and da Vinci 5 adoption as potential long-term growth drivers, suggesting its robotics ecosystem still has room to expand. Article Title

Commentary highlighted Intuitive Surgical’s AI-driven digital roadmap and da Vinci 5 adoption as potential long-term growth drivers, suggesting its robotics ecosystem still has room to expand. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply noted that ISRG has been a weak performer recently and raised the question of a rebound; these pieces did not provide a fresh catalyst. Article Title

Several articles simply noted that has been a weak performer recently and raised the question of a rebound; these pieces did not provide a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank cut its price target on Intuitive Surgical to $366 from $440 and kept a Sell rating, reinforcing concerns that the shares may still have downside from current levels. Article Title

Deutsche Bank cut its price target on Intuitive Surgical to from and kept a rating, reinforcing concerns that the shares may still have downside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which can still weigh on sentiment because it reduces insider ownership and may be viewed cautiously by investors. Article Title

SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which can still weigh on sentiment because it reduces insider ownership and may be viewed cautiously by investors. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage also said ISRG underperformed peers and the broader healthcare group, adding to the narrative that the stock has lost momentum recently. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.63.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $407.29 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $449.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.68 and a 1 year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

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