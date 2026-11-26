Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 7,501.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,947 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 181,527 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $74,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,316,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $4,315,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,619,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,883 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $486.00 price target (down from $487.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $427.18 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.15, for a total transaction of $183,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,857,023.40. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Wadors sold 1,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.80, for a total value of $478,416.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,363 shares of company stock worth $17,738,749. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops and manufactures robotic-assisted systems and related technologies for minimally invasive care. Its products are used by hospitals and physicians in surgical procedures and diagnostic applications. The company's portfolio includes the da Vinci surgical system, along with instruments, accessories, software and services that support its use. Intuitive also offers the Ion endoluminal system, designed to help physicians perform minimally invasive lung biopsies, as well as training and service programs for healthcare providers.

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