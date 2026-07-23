Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,181 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $297,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts still point to strong procedure growth, recurring revenue from instruments/services, a solid cash position, and new catalysts such as da Vinci 5, Ion lung biopsy, SP, and AI-driven software tools that could support long-term growth. Article title

Analysts still point to strong procedure growth, recurring revenue from instruments/services, a solid cash position, and new catalysts such as da Vinci 5, Ion lung biopsy, SP, and AI-driven software tools that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says margin gains, AI software expansion, and global growth could help Intuitive Surgical maintain its premium valuation despite slower U.S. procedure growth. Article title

Some commentary says margin gains, AI software expansion, and global growth could help Intuitive Surgical maintain its premium valuation despite slower U.S. procedure growth. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock may already be pricing in a slowdown, noting ISRG’s growth rate has recently exceeded what is implied by its valuation, which could appeal to long-term investors. Article title

One analysis argued the stock may already be pricing in a slowdown, noting ISRG’s growth rate has recently exceeded what is implied by its valuation, which could appeal to long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles frame the stock as a “strong business, but higher-risk valuation” story, with the company still growing but facing margin pressure from tariffs, product mix shifts, and softer demand in some areas. Article title

Several recent articles frame the stock as a “strong business, but higher-risk valuation” story, with the company still growing but facing margin pressure from tariffs, product mix shifts, and softer demand in some areas. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were described as impressive, which helps support the bull case, but the market has already shifted to debating whether the stock can sustain its premium after the report. Article title

Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were described as impressive, which helps support the bull case, but the market has already shifted to debating whether the stock can sustain its premium after the report. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed fair value estimates and price targets, citing a reset in expectations tied to slower procedure growth, Affordable Care Act-related volume uncertainty, and lower MedTech valuation multiples. Article title

Analysts have trimmed fair value estimates and price targets, citing a reset in expectations tied to slower procedure growth, Affordable Care Act-related volume uncertainty, and lower MedTech valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is also building after Johnson & Johnson received U.S. authorization for its robotic surgery device, adding another rival in a market long dominated by ISRG’s da Vinci system. Article title

Competitive pressure is also building after Johnson & Johnson received U.S. authorization for its robotic surgery device, adding another rival in a market long dominated by ISRG’s da Vinci system. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports note the stock has fallen sharply this year and recently hit a new 1-year low after an analyst downgrade, underscoring continued investor concern over valuation and near-term growth. Article title

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $340.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.61 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $585.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $430.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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