Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts for ISRG (FY2026 to $8.56 and FY2027 to $9.83), reflecting increased analyst confidence in Intuitive’s multi-year profit trajectory and supporting upside versus consensus.

Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts for ISRG (FY2026 to $8.56 and FY2027 to $9.83), reflecting increased analyst confidence in Intuitive’s multi-year profit trajectory and supporting upside versus consensus. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 and buyback tailwind — recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management completed a large share repurchase program, which improves EPS and supports shareholder returns. How Strong Q1 2026 Results and Completed Buyback Will Impact Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Investors

Strong Q1 and buyback tailwind — recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management completed a large share repurchase program, which improves EPS and supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Director stock sales disclosed — Director Amy L. Ladd executed sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (transactions ~ $463–$473). Scheduled plan sales reduce informational content but can add short-term supply. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Director stock sales disclosed — Director Amy L. Ladd executed sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (transactions ~ $463–$473). Scheduled plan sales reduce informational content but can add short-term supply. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed international trends — analysts flag solid out‑of‑U.S. growth overall but note near‑term pressure in China and procedure delays in Japan that could temper international expansion versus strong U.S. momentum. Is ISRG's International Weakness a Temporary Drag or Structural Risk?

Mixed international trends — analysts flag solid out‑of‑U.S. growth overall but note near‑term pressure in China and procedure delays in Japan that could temper international expansion versus strong U.S. momentum. Negative Sentiment: FDA early alert on certain SureForm stapler reloads refocused investor attention on product safety/regulatory risk; that notice — coupled with recent profit‑taking after the post‑earnings rally — is cited as a proximate cause of near‑term weakness. Intuitive Surgical slips as investors weigh recent FDA stapler notice and post-earnings expectations

FDA early alert on certain SureForm stapler reloads refocused investor attention on product safety/regulatory risk; that notice — coupled with recent profit‑taking after the post‑earnings rally — is cited as a proximate cause of near‑term weakness. Negative Sentiment: Valuation sensitivity — after a sharp post‑earnings run, some analysts trimmed price targets and investors are taking profits, increasing short‑term downside risk despite solid fundamentals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $581.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $457.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.84 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,438.64. This trade represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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