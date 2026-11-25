Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,386 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 241,125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $58,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,316,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $4,315,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $5,619,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,883 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $434.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.57 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.35. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intuitive Surgical to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $486.00 price target (down from $487.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $495.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 20,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $9,075,102.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,204,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,977,793.30. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 4,047 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.21, for a total transaction of $1,834,140.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $464,993.46. This trade represents a 79.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 39,363 shares of company stock worth $17,738,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical develops, manufactures and markets robotic-assisted systems for minimally invasive procedures. Its products include da Vinci surgical systems, which allow surgeons to control instruments and a high-definition vision system from a console, as well as the Ion endoluminal system, designed to assist with minimally invasive lung biopsies. The company also provides instruments, accessories, training and support services for its systems. Its technology is used in a range of surgical specialties, including urology, general surgery and gynecology.

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