Invenomic Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Sonoco Products comprises 1.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.88% of Sonoco Products worth $38,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $12,630,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 30,468 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Sonoco Products Company has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 13.57%.The business's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Sonoco Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James A. Harrell III acquired 6,753 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,148.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $507,225.90. The trade was a 203.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 8,058 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $399,999.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,417,619.12. This trade represents a 39.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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