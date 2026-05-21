InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Free Report) by 265.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,948 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 157,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of InvenTrust Properties worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.1%

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties's dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut InvenTrust Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IVT

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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