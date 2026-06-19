Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,952,642 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,332,228 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 3,952,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Comcast worth $1,295,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. New Street Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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