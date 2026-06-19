Invesco Ltd. Has $1.72 Billion Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358,564 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 372,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.30% of Analog Devices worth $1,724,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.78 and a 200-day moving average of $340.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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