Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,361,119 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 596,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.81% of Invesco worth $518,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 71.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Invesco by 264.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,600 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 12,324 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Invesco by 1.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 698,485 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

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Invesco Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Invesco's payout ratio is currently -58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invesco to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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