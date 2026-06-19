Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,638,406 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,638,406 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.83% of Lam Research worth $3,906,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lam Research by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,349,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,285,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.90 and a 200 day moving average of $240.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.62.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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